Report: Tom Telesco has second interview for Raiders G.M. job

The Raiders have their head coach in place, but their General Manager search is still going on and it will reportedly include a second visit with former Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Telesco is in Las Vegas on Monday for another interview with the Raiders. Telesco spent 11 years with the Chargers before being fired along with head coach Brandon Staley during the regular season.

The Raiders also fired their G.M. during the season and Champ Kelly finished out the year with the interim title. Kelly was reportedly on hand for the team’s head coaching interviews, but the team obviously hasn’t settled on making the same move with him that they did with interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

A report from TheAthletic.com over the weekend pegged Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds as another top contender for the job.

