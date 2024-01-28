Report: Dan Quinn will interview with Commanders on Tuesday

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have his in-person interview with the Commanders on Tuesday Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson remains the frontrunner to land the job, and the Commanders will interview him in Detroit on Tuesday, Jhabvala reports.

They also have second interviews scheduled with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. The team also had virtual interviews Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Quinn also is a candidate in Seattle, where he had two different stints as an assistant, including two seasons as defensive coordinator.

Quinn, 53, has spent the past three seasons as Dallas’ defensive coordinator. In 2023, the Cowboys finished No. 5 in yards allowed and points allowed.

As head coach of the Falcons from 2015-20, Quinn amassed a 43-42 record with a 3-2 postseason record.

He is expected to return to the Cowboys as defensive coordinator if he doesn’t get a head coaching job.