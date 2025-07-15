Chiefs, Trey Smith agree to four-year contract

The Chiefs and Trey Smith have agreed to a long-term deal before Tuesday’s deadline.

According to multiple reports, Smith and the club have agreed to a four-year contract that will make him the league’s highest-paid guard.

Initial reports indicate Smith’s contract is worth $94 million with $70 million guaranteed.

Smith had been franchise-tagged earlier this offseason, preventing him from hitting the open market after completing his rookie contract. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Smith becomes an instant starter, playing 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in his rookie year. In all, he has started 67 regular-season games and 13 postseason games for Kansas City.

If Smith and the Chiefs had not come to an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline, Smith would have been limited to playing on a one-year deal in 2025. His tender was worth $23.4 million.

Smith said recently that he was leaving his deal up to his agents, focusing instead on getting ready for training camp. He will now be able to do so knowing his present and future will be with Kansas City.