 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
nbc_pftpm_gibbs_250715.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
nbc_pftpm_gibbs_250715.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs, Trey Smith agree to four-year contract

  
Published July 15, 2025 01:59 PM

The Chiefs and Trey Smith have agreed to a long-term deal before Tuesday’s deadline.

According to multiple reports, Smith and the club have agreed to a four-year contract that will make him the league’s highest-paid guard.

Initial reports indicate Smith’s contract is worth $94 million with $70 million guaranteed.

Smith had been franchise-tagged earlier this offseason, preventing him from hitting the open market after completing his rookie contract. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Smith becomes an instant starter, playing 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in his rookie year. In all, he has started 67 regular-season games and 13 postseason games for Kansas City.

If Smith and the Chiefs had not come to an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline, Smith would have been limited to playing on a one-year deal in 2025. His tender was worth $23.4 million.

Smith said recently that he was leaving his deal up to his agents, focusing instead on getting ready for training camp. He will now be able to do so knowing his present and future will be with Kansas City.