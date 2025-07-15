Inside the Trey Smith deal

With the $23.4 million franchise tag as his bird in the hand, the Chiefs had to give guard Trey Smith an enticing two in the bush. And then some.

Here’s a look at the contract signed by Smith on the last day for converting the one-year tender into a long-term deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $17 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $10 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 workout bonus: $250,000.

4. 2026 base salary: $19.75 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2027 workout bonus: $250,000.

6. 2027 base salary: $23.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of the third day of the 2026 league year.

7. 2028 workout bonus: $250,000.

8. 2028 base salary: $23.25 million.

It’s a four-year, $94 million deal. The $23.5 million average (new money and from signing) makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history, by $2.5 million per year.

As a practical matter, the first three years of the deal are guaranteed, at $70 million. (And $70.5 million, if he earns the 2026 and 2027 workout bonuses.)

It’s a great deal for Smith, especially since it has only one non-guaranteed year on the back end. At a time when others are committing for six total years, Smith is committed for only four.