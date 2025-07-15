Micah Parsons: I’m going to get mine no matter what

Tick, tick, tick. . . .

The Cowboys report to training camp next week, and star edge rusher Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Parsons previously sounded as if he will show up, but he is unlikely to participate until he signs his deal.

The Cowboys will pay him; it’s just a matter of when.

“I’m just going to get mine no matter what [happens with other top pass rushers seeking deals],” Parsons said Tuesday after his camp in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, via Nick Farabaugh of pennlive.com.

Parsons became eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season. He still is waiting, something he previously has said will cost the Cowboys more money.

“I just work harder,” Parsons said of not having a deal completed yet. “Like, to me, I look at it like if people don’t see your value, you don’t cry and sit down. You just work harder. You got to show people your value. I just think that’s, the difference, Like I go, ‘OK, bet,’ and I just work.”

Parsons is headed into the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He is expected to become the highest-paid non-quarterback, surpassing the $40.25 million annual average of Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett became the highest-paid edge rusher this offseason with a contract that averages $40 million.

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson, like Parsons, are awaiting contract extensions. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson became eligible for a new deal after last season, though he is coming back from a broken fibula and tibia that prematurely ended his season.

Parsons said he doesn’t need to wait on any of them to know his value. He’s ready to sign with the Cowboys are ready to sign him.

“They numbers got nothing to do with mine, and my numbers ain’t got nothing to do with them,” Parsons said about the edge rusher market. “Like, I’m younger than Hendrickson. I mean, Hutchinson’s coming off an injury. Everyone’s circumstances is completely different. Hutch is coming off his third year. Usually guys wait four years. So, it just all depends. Watt. I mean, he’s up there with Myles. So, you know, it’s different. Everyone’s circumstance is different.”

Parsons, 26, has 52.5 sacks in his career, earning All-Pro twice and making the Pro Bowl all four seasons. He had 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits — both career lows — in 13 games last season.