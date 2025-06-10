Micah Parsons will attend training camp but won’t commit to participating without a deal

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons attended the mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but he did not participate as he awaits a contract extension.

Parsons spent nearly 30 minutes talking to owner Jerry Jones during the session, but the two-time All-Pro said they did not discuss Parsons’ contract. Jones has had no recent conversations with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports.

Parsons, though, hopes for a completed contract before the Cowboys head to Oxnard, California, for training camp.

“I’m pretty hopeful,” Parsons said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “I’m still hanging tight. I understand it’s up to [Jones], and he gives the green light on everything, so hopefully something’s done by next month.”

Parsons said he will attend training camp if a deal isn’t done. He would not say whether he would participate in on-field work. (Spoiler alert: He won’t.)

Parsons showed up for some of the team’s voluntary offseason program, skipping all of the organized team activities the past two weeks.

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and is expected eventually to get one that will top Ja’Marr Chase’s annual average of $40.25 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

“He gives the green light,” Parsons said of Jones. “He’s the owner. He’s pretty much what it takes to get anything done anywhere around here, so it’s up to him. But like I said, I’m going to still keep playing football. I’m going to keep showing up and preparing like any other year.”

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb held out of training camp in 2024, signing a contract extension only 12 days before the season opener.