Raheem Morris has interviews with Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks this week

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has a busy schedule this week as he interviews for three head coaching jobs.

He will interview with the Panthers on Wednesday, the Commanders on Thursday and the Seahawks on Friday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. All three interviews are virtual.

Morris also has had interview requests from the Falcons and the Chargers.

Morris, 47, joined the Rams as their defensive coordinator in 2021, helping the team win Super Bowl LVI. He was previously the Buccaneers’ head coach from 2009-11, going 17-31.

He also served as the Falcons’ interim coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired, compiling a 4-7 record.