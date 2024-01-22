Panthers, Falcons plan second interviews with Ejiro Evero

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was a popular name in the first round of head coaching interviews this cycle and he’s proving to be popular in the second round as well.

Word this weekend was that the Seahawks are setting up a second interview with Evero and they’ll have company when it comes to booking time with the coach. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evero is set for a second interview with the Panthers on Monday and that the Falcons have also requested the chance to speak with him a second time.

Evero joined the Panthers as a member of Frank Reich’s staff and remained on board after Reich was fired during the regular season. It was the second straight year that Evero worked for a head coach who was fired in the first year of his tenure as he was also on Nathaniel Hackett’s staff in Denver in 2022.

Evero worked for Sean McVay with the Rams before going to Denver and he’ll be hoping that any head coaching stint of his own will look more like the one McVay has put together in Los Angeles.