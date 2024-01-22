Report: Jim Harbaugh is expected to meet with Chargers again

Jim Harbaugh took some time off from the interview circuit to attend Saturday’s Ravens win over the Texans, but it looks like he’ll be back at it this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Harbaugh is expected to meet with the Chargers about their head coaching job for the second time. A specific time for the meeting is not known at this time.

Harbaugh has also interviewed with the Falcons and a report last week indicated that another meeting in Atlanta is also in the works for this week.

The Chargers were linked to Harbaugh early in the process and the team has satisfied the Rooney Rule requirements put in place by the league, so Harbaugh or any other coach could be hired at any point.