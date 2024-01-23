Commanders also want second interviews with Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

Helping the Lions to the NFC Championship Game has made Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn popular candidates in this year’s head coaching searches.

Shortly after we learned that the Falcons have requested second interviews with the two coaches, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that the Commanders want another sitdown with them as well. This round would be in person, but it will have to wait until after the Lions face the 49ers this Sunday.

Johnson is in his second year as the Lions’ offensive coordinator and the team has finished No. 5 in the league in points scored both times. Glenn has spent the last three seasons running the defense in Detroit.

The work they’ve done has made them top candidates regardless of what happens in the NFC title game, but knocking off the 49ers on the road would likely enhance the case both coaches make for taking the next step up the coaching ladder.