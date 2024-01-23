Report: Falcons request second interviews with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson

The Falcons would reportedly like another chance to speak to a pair of Lions coordinators about their head coaching vacancy.

Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports that the Falcons have requested permission to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for a second time. They interviewed both coaches remotely the first time around.

If the Falcons are set on interviewing Glenn and Johnson before making a hire, they will have to cool their heels for a bit. Neither coach can interview with them again until after the Lions face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this weekend.

The Falcons have spoken to Bill Belichick twice and are expected to have a second meeting with Jim Harbaugh this week. There have also been reports of plans for second interviews with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.