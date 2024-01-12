Report: Falcons request interview with Mike Macdonald

The Falcons have requested to interview Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Titans, Commanders, Panthers and Chargers also have requested Macdonald.

Macdonald turned into one of the hottest candidates with this cycle after a successful 2023 season with the Ravens. Baltimore finished No. 1 in points allowed, giving up just 280, and it ranked sixth in allowing 301.4 yards per game.

Macdonald, 36, became the team’s defensive coordinator before the 2022 season. From 2015-18, he rose from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach. Macdonald then went to Michigan to work for John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, in 2021 as defensive coordinator before returning to the Ravens as defensive coordinator in 2022.