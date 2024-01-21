Bobby Slowik set to interview with Commanders, Falcons, Seahawks Sunday

The Texans’ season came to an end with Saturday’s loss in Baltimore, but their offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik won’t spend Sunday lamenting the defeat.

Slowik is set to interview with three teams about their head coaching vacancies. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Slowik will speak to the Commanders, Falcons, and Seahawks. He has already interviewed with the Titans and Panthers.

All of the interviews will be held remotely. Teams can hold in-person interviews with coaches employed by other teams after the end of the divisional round on Sunday.

Saturday’s loss ended Slowik’s first season in Houston and his work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud pushed him into the conversation for head coaching jobs. If he does not land one, he’ll return to try to help the Texans back to the playoffs next season.