Titans announce Brian Callahan as new head coach

Brian Callahan is officially the new head coach of the Titans.

Word that the Titans were hiring Callahan came on Monday and the team officially announced that Callahan is their new coach on Wednesday. In a statement announcing the hire, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk referenced Callahan’s Super Bowl win as a Broncos assistant and his trip to the Super Bowl as the Bengals offensive coordinator as part of what made him attractive to the team.

“Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity,” Adams Strunk said. “His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise. If you look at his history, Brian has been a part of a Super Bowl winning team and another team that advanced to the Super Bowl. He’s worked in a variety of dynamic offenses with top-flight quarterbacks. At each step of his career, he’s shown the flexibility and intelligence to make an impact.”

Callahan worked for the Broncos from 2010-2015 before moving on to stints as the quarterbacks coach for the Lions and Raiders. He was hired as the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2019 and his success working with quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the unit in Cincinnati lifted him into the mix for head coaching jobs.

Now that he’s landed one, Callahan will need to find another version of Burrow to lift the Titans back up the standings because failing to do so will have the Titans back on the hunt for a coach sooner than he’d like.