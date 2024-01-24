Mike Vrabel undergoing in-person second interview with Falcons on Wednesday

The Falcons did not just have Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in for an interview on Wednesday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is at the Falcons’ facility for an in-person second interview for their head coaching vacancy.

Vrabel is one of several candidates who have either gone through a second interview or have one scheduled with Atlanta. Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are scheduled for Thursday. But Harbaugh is reportedly close to striking a deal with the Chargers to become their head coach, so that second interview with Atlanta may not happen.

Vrabel, the 2021 coach of the year, went 54-45 in his six seasons as Tennessee’s head coach. But after reaching the AFC Championship game in 2019, the team went one and done in the 2020 and 2021 postseason.

The Titans then finished 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023.