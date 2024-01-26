Panthers announce Dave Canales as the seventh head coach in team history

The Panthers announced they have agreed to terms with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, making him the seventh head coach in franchise history.

“Dave’s background is rooted in success,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. “He has an innovative mindset and positive energy that connects well with players and staff. We are impressed with his ability to bring out the best in players.”

Canales, 42, worked for the Seahawks for 13 seasons, following Pete Carroll there from USC. Eight of those seasons were spent alongside new Panthers president of football operations/General Manager Dan Morgan, who Carolina hired earlier this week.

“I’m excited to work alongside Dave again,” Morgan said in a statement. “His background coaching multiple position groups has given him a great understanding of what it takes to build a successful team. His infectious personality resonates with players and everyone who comes in contact with him. I’m confident that will translate to the field.”

In 2022, he helped Geno Smith become a Pro Bowler and the NFL comeback player of the year. A year later, he helped Baker Mayfield become a comeback player of the year candidate.

Now, Canales will try to do the same with Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick last spring who struggled as a rookie.