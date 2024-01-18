Panthers complete interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik

The Panthers have completed a virtual interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Slowik, a part of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, arrived in Houston with DeMeco Ryans in the 2023 offseason. In his first season as a play caller, Slowik helped turn C.J. Stroud into the offensive rookie of the year favorite.

Slowik switched from defense to offense while with the 49ers.

Four other teams are interested in interviewing him.

“I’m entirely locked in on the Ravens,” Slowik said Wednesday. “I know here pretty soon, that process is going to start pretty quick, but I’m going to cross that bridge when I get to it. Right now, I’m just Baltimore.”

Slowik is the ninth coach the Panthers have interviewed.

The Panthers also have completed interviews with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor.

They have requested to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.