Chargers request interviews with Dan Quinn, Patrick Graham

A couple of defensive coordinators have landed on the list of candidates for the Chargers head coaching job.

According to multiple reports, the Chargers have requested interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco during the regular season.

Quinn has been a popular name in the last couple of head coaching cycles, but he’s pulled his name from consideration and returned to Dallas both times. It looks like he’ll be popular again this offseason as reports indicate the Panthers and Commanders have also put in for a chance to interview him.

Graham’s current employer is looking for a permanent head coach, so he could win up on the interview list there and could remain on the staff if interim head coach Antonio Pierce winds up with the position.