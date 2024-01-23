Anthony Weaver set for second interview with Commanders

Add Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to the list of head coaching candidates moving on to a second round of interviews with the Commanders.

According to multiple reports, Weaver is expected to have an in-person meeting with the team next week after interviewing remotely while the Ravens were off ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs. The interview for Weaver as well as interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have to wait until after the conference title games.

Weaver’s colleague Mike Macdonald also interviewed with the Commanders and John Keim of ESPN reports that he’s likely to have a second meeting with the team as well.

The Falcons have also requested a second interview with Weaver as they continue their own search for a new head coach.