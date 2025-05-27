Haason Reddick skips first Buccaneers’ OTA

After a 2024 season marred by an extended holdout following a trade from the Eagles to the Jets, defensive end Haason Reddick joined the Buccaneers as a free agent.

Reddick wasn’t present for the first OTA of the 2025 offseason program.

Yes, it’s voluntary. No, the Bucs didn’t add a financial incentive to his one-year, $14 million contract aimed at getting him to show up. Still, there’s a presumption that players who are serious about getting ready for the coming season will participate.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, coach Todd Bowles said this about Reddick’s absence: “I’m sure one of these days we’ll see him.”

Coaches aren’t allowed to say or do anything to suggest voluntary workouts aren’t voluntary. All coaches want all players to be there.

For players who plan to work out anyway, it’s always better to exercise at the team facility than somewhere else. Any injuries sustained while working out with the team are covered. Injuries happening away from the facility are not.