 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haason Reddick skips first Buccaneers’ OTA

  
Published May 27, 2025 02:01 PM

After a 2024 season marred by an extended holdout following a trade from the Eagles to the Jets, defensive end Haason Reddick joined the Buccaneers as a free agent.

Reddick wasn’t present for the first OTA of the 2025 offseason program.

Yes, it’s voluntary. No, the Bucs didn’t add a financial incentive to his one-year, $14 million contract aimed at getting him to show up. Still, there’s a presumption that players who are serious about getting ready for the coming season will participate.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, coach Todd Bowles said this about Reddick’s absence: “I’m sure one of these days we’ll see him.”

Coaches aren’t allowed to say or do anything to suggest voluntary workouts aren’t voluntary. All coaches want all players to be there.

For players who plan to work out anyway, it’s always better to exercise at the team facility than somewhere else. Any injuries sustained while working out with the team are covered. Injuries happening away from the facility are not.