 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Best football towns

May 27, 2025 09:07 AM
From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their picks for the top football towns in the U.S.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
nbc_pft_afcqbpressurecooker_250527.jpg
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker
nbc_pft_rodgers_lockerroom_250527.jpg
06:24
Are Rodgers’ beliefs a locker-room distraction?
nbc_pft_rodgers_steelers_250527.jpg
03:39
Florio: Rodgers has ‘got the hand’ with Steelers
packerswrs.jpg
05:05
Rodgers recalls studs Packers drafted in Rd. 2, 3
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringpacker_250527.jpg
09:08
Rodgers open to retiring as member of Packers
nbc_pft_rodgersnumber_250527.jpg
04:44
What number would Rodgers wear with Steelers?
nbc_pft_rodgershintssteelers_250527.jpg
06:44
Rodgers drops massive hint he’ll play for Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelersotas_250527.jpg
09:36
Rodgers not expected at Steelers OTAs
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
01:19
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs
nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
05:21
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
04:48
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
05:22
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250523.jpg
08:11
When does train leave station for PIT, Rodgers?
nbc_pft_camward_250523.jpg
05:51
Titans sign Ward to rookie deal
nbc_pft_internationalfootprint_250523.jpg
14:46
NFL could more than double international games
nbc_pft_rankingreturns_250523.jpg
07:14
Ranking injury returns: Hutchinson, Dak, McCaffrey
nbc_pft_hutchinsononreturn_250523.jpg
06:29
Hutchinson to push for ‘greater heights’ in return
nbc_pft_hutchinsonroots_250523.jpg
08:13
Will Lions capitalize on Hutchinson’s DET roots?
nbc_pft_hutchinsoncleared_250523.jpg
09:46
How Hutchinson’s injury could affect next contract
nbc_roto_kylewilliams_250522.jpg
01:13
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
nbc_roto_achane_250522.jpg
01:27
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
03:42
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
berryspears_720x405_2429151299601.jpg
03:17
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
berryshough_720x405_2429146691909.jpg
02:48
Who emerges as Saints QB1 to begin season?
Berry_Purdy.jpg
03:34
Purdy ‘more valuable’ to SF than any other team?
nbc_ffhh_jennings_250522.jpg
13:42
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
Berry_CeeDee.jpg
13:08
Berry’s best ball basics, strategies to consider
nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_golf_ncaachampionship_250526.jpg
09:11
HLs: NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship
nbc_pl_benchcamplseasonv3_250526.jpg
02:37
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
07:49
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
08:55
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robbies_v2_250525.jpg
10:55
Liverpool lift trophy; recapping a fun PL season
nbc_golf_pgaseniorfinal_250525.jpg
09:15
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 4
oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
nbc_pl_colwillintv_250525.jpg
02:55
Colwill: ‘There’s so much more to come’ for Blues
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250525.jpg
42:46
PL Update: Liverpool hoist trophy at Anfield
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
01:49
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
04:43
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
12:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
02:34
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool
nbc_pl_taaintv_250525.jpg
02:18
Trent discusses his emotional final match for Reds
nbc_pl_postgame_vandjikintv_250525.jpg
05:09
Van Dijk: Liverpool ‘fully deserve’ PL title
nbc_pl_new_eve_250525v2.jpg
10:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250525.jpg
03:37
Slot opens up on Alexander-Arnold’s exit