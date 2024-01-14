Chargers complete interview with Leslie Frazier for head coach

The Chargers have completed an interview with Leslie Frazier, the team announced on Sunday.

Frazier, 64, was most recently the Bills defensive coordinator from 2017-2022. But he did not return to the club for 2023, with Buffalo announcing in February that Frazier would be taking the year off from coaching before returning to the profession in 2024.

Frazier served as the Vikings head coach from 2010-2013, taking over as the interim coach after Brad Childress was fired and staying on in the full-time role. He compiled a 21-32-1 record with Minnesota, highlighted by a 10-6 record with a playoff appearance in 2012.

Needing both a head coach and General Manager, the Chargers have been interviewing candidates for both positions over the course of the week.