Chargers announce completed interview with Jim Harbaugh

Many times when NFL teams meet with college coaches, it’s kept hush-hush.

That’s not the case with the Chargers, as Los Angeles announced on Monday that the club completed an interview with University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The meeting between the two sides is not a surprise, as it’s been reported that the Chargers and Raiders have interest in speaking with Harbaugh. He won the CFP National Championship Game a week ago with Michigan, which could be part of what makes it the right time for him to jump back into the league.

Harbaugh compiled a 44-19-1 record as the 49ers head coach from 2011-2014. He was 29-21 as Stanford head coach from 2008-1010 and has gone 89-25 with Michigan since 2015.