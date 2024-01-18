Panthers announce they’ve interviewed Brian Callahan for head coach

Carolina’s search for a new head coach continued on Thursday with a candidate from the AFC North.

The Panthers have completed an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, the team announced on Thursday. The interview was virtual, as candidates currently under contract with teams may not interview in person until after the completion of the divisional round.

Callahan, 39, has been the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2019. He does not call plays, with head coach Zac Taylor having that role on Cincinnati’s staff.

The son of former Raiders head coach and current Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Brian Callahan has also received interest from the Falcons, Titans, and Chargers in this year’s coaching cycle. Tennessee reportedly requested a second, in-person interview with Callahan that would take place next week.