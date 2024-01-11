Falcons request interviews with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver

The Falcons have started the process of requesting interviews with candidates for their head coaching job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team would like to speak to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. The Falcons fired Arthur Smith on Sunday night after three 7-10 seasons.

Glenn has also heard from the Chargers, Titans and Commanders this week. He will be able to interview virtually with any or all of those teams after the team’s game against the Rams on Sunday.

The Commanders have also requested permission to interview Weaver and he’s able to do a virtual interview before the Ravens, who have a bye week, open their postseason in the divisional round.