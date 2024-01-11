Falcons request an interview with Ejiro Evero for head coach

The Falcons are adding a coach from a division rival to their list of candidates to be their next head coach.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Atlanta has put in a request to interview Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the position.

Evero, 43, has spent the last two years as a defensive coordinator. He was on Nathaniel Hackett’s staff with the Broncos in 2022, leading a defense that finished No. 7 in yards allowed despite playing with an offense that finished No. 32 in scoring.

It was a similar story in 2023, as Evero coordinated a unit that finished No. 4 in yards allowed while the Panthers’ offense was No. 31 in scoring and No. 32 in total yards.

Evero previously spent 2017-2021 with the Rams, first as safeties coach before being promoted to secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator in his final season with the club.

The Jaguars have also expressed interest in interviewing Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position, but the Panthers blocked the interview.