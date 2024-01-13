Falcons complete interview with Mike Macdonald

The Falcons completed a virtual interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching position, the team announced Friday.

It is the first completed interview in Atlanta’s search to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired Jan. 8.

Macdonald, 36, has spent the past two seasons as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator after a year at the University of Michigan. He began his NFL coaching career with Baltimore from 2014-20.

In 2023, Baltimore finished No. 1 in points allowed (280) and sixth in yards per game (301.4).

The Titans, Commanders, Panthers and Chargers also have requested Macdonald.