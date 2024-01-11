Panthers complete interview with Chris Tabor

The Panthers have completed the first interview of their head coaching coach. The team announced they had a virtual interview with interim coach Chris Tabor on Wednesday.

The team also is expected to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the position.

Tabor took over in Week 12 after the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich and the team went 1-5 on his watch.

“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach, so I think that’s something I’m hungry for more,” Tabor told reporters earlier this week.

He has 27 seasons of coaching experience, including 16 seasons in the NFL.

The Panthers also have requested permission to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.