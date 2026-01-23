 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers request defensive coordinator interview with Zach Orr

  
Published January 23, 2026 09:17 AM

The Ravens’ move to hire Jesse Minter as their head coach left the Chargers without a defensive coordinator and they’re looking to Minter’s new team for a candidate to replace him on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

Orr took over as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator when Mike Macdonald left to become the Seahawks’ head coach in 2024. He was previously their inside linebackers coach and he played linebacker for the Ravens for three seasons before retiring due to a spinal condition.

The Chargers have also requested an interview with Rams assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.