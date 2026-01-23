Chargers request defensive coordinator interview with Zach Orr

The Ravens’ move to hire Jesse Minter as their head coach left the Chargers without a defensive coordinator and they’re looking to Minter’s new team for a candidate to replace him on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

Orr took over as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator when Mike Macdonald left to become the Seahawks’ head coach in 2024. He was previously their inside linebackers coach and he played linebacker for the Ravens for three seasons before retiring due to a spinal condition.

The Chargers have also requested an interview with Rams assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.