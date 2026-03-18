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Vikings agree to terms with P Johnny Hekker

  
Published March 17, 2026 09:23 PM

The Vikings have agreed to terms with punter Johnny Hekker, the team announced Tuesday.

Hekker, 36, spent last season with the Titans, who signed Tommy Townsend last week.

He played in all 17 games and punted 78 times for a 46.8-yard average and a 40.3-yard net. Hekker had seven touchbacks and landed 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Ryan Wright punted for the Vikings last season, averaging 49.0 yards on 65 punts with a 45.4-yard net.

Hekker got his NFL start as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2012. He stayed with the team for 10 seasons and earned Pro Bowl nods following the 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Hekker punted for Carolina from 2022-24.