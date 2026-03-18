Edge rusher DJ Wonnum to sign with the Lions

Free agent defensive end DJ Wonnum is signing with the Lions on a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Wonnum, 28, visited the team on Tuesday.

His signing gives the Lions three true edge rushers on their roster, joining Aidan Hutchinson and Ahmed Hassanein. Hassanein didn’t play in his rookie season after a pectoral injury in the preseason.

He spent the past two seasons in Carolina after signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal as a free agent.

Wonnum totaled 79 tackles, seven sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and a forced fumble with the Panthers. He missed time with a quad injury in 2024.

The Vikings selected Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He has 30 career sacks in six seasons, including eight for Minnesota in 2021 and ’23.