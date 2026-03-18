 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eighteen_260317.jpg
Could NFL impose 17-game limit on 18-game season?
nbc_pftpm_edpolicy_260317.jpg
How will Packers operate amid new NFL economics?
nbc_pftpm_aikphins_260317.jpg
Aikman plans to continue working with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eighteen_260317.jpg
Could NFL impose 17-game limit on 18-game season?
nbc_pftpm_edpolicy_260317.jpg
How will Packers operate amid new NFL economics?
nbc_pftpm_aikphins_260317.jpg
Aikman plans to continue working with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Edge rusher DJ Wonnum to sign with the Lions

  
Published March 17, 2026 09:07 PM

Free agent defensive end DJ Wonnum is signing with the Lions on a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Wonnum, 28, visited the team on Tuesday.

His signing gives the Lions three true edge rushers on their roster, joining Aidan Hutchinson and Ahmed Hassanein. Hassanein didn’t play in his rookie season after a pectoral injury in the preseason.

He spent the past two seasons in Carolina after signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal as a free agent.

Wonnum totaled 79 tackles, seven sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and a forced fumble with the Panthers. He missed time with a quad injury in 2024.

The Vikings selected Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He has 30 career sacks in six seasons, including eight for Minnesota in 2021 and ’23.