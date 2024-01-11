Chargers announce G.M. interview with Brandon Brown

The Chargers have confirmed they’ve met with one of their General Manager candidates.

Los Angeles announced that the team has completed an interview with Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown.

Brown has been with New York over the last two seasons as assistant G.M. He was previously with the Eagles from 2017-2021, first as assistant director of pro scouting, then as director of pro scouting, and finally director of player personnel.

The Panthers have also put in a request to interview Brown for their G.M. vacancy.