Titans complete interview with Aaron Glenn

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completed his second interview of the day.

After interviewing for the Falcons’ head coaching job, Glenn became the ninth candidate to interview for the Titans’ head coaching job. Both interviews were virtual.

Glenn, who was recently named the top coordinator in an NFLPA survey of more than 1,600 players, has served as defensive coordinator with the Lions since 2021.

He previously was a defensive backs coach, as an assistant in Cleveland and the primary position coach in New Orleans.

Glenn played 15 seasons in the NFL before joining the personnel and coaching ranks. He was a first-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M in the 1994 draft.

Glenn played for the Jets (1994-2001), Texans (2002-04), Cowboys (2005-06), Jaguars (2007) and Saints (2008) in the NFL and earned three Pro Bowl selections during his career.

The Titans also have interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Monday.