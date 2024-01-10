Chargers complete interview with Kellen Moore

The Chargers completed an interview Tuesday with their offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, for their head coaching vacancy, the team announced.

Moore spent his first season with the Chargers in 2023, taking over the play-calling job in late January.

It was Moore’s sixth season as an NFL coach, his fifth calling the plays.

Moore parted ways with the Cowboys last year, and in his first season with the Chargers, they ranked 18th in total offense and 21st in points.

The Chargers, though, lost receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley the last 14 games of the season. Quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer all missed multiple games.

Herbert threw for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also adding 228 rushing yards and three scores in 13 games. He missed the end of the season with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

The Chargers are replacing Brandon Staley, who they fired during the season.