Report: Jim Harbaugh plans to meet with Chargers

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh may be ready to return to the NFL.

Harbaugh plans to meet with the Chargers within the next week, according to NFL Network. The report also indicates Harbaugh could be a candidate for the Raiders job.

Coming off a national championship at Michigan, Harbaugh’s stock has never been higher. Michigan is believed to be offering him a contract that will make him the highest-paid coach in college football, but Harbaugh might decide that now that he has accomplished his goal of winning a national championship at his alma mater, it’s time to pursue his goal of winning a Super Bowl.

Harbaugh is a well-regarded coach at both the college and pro levels, having previously led the 49ers to a Super Bowl. The Chargers and Raiders likely aren’t the only teams at least considering him as a possibility, and with seven job openings across the NFL, Harbaugh could be weighing multiple offers in the days ahead.