Titans request to interview Ben Johnson for HC

Ben Johnson is likely to be a busy man whenever he’s able to take interviews.

The Titans would also like to interview the Lions offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Johnson, 37, has been the Lions’ offensive coordinator since 2022 helping to craft one of the league’s best units. he was the tight ends coach from 2020-2021, receiving a midseason promotion to passing game coordinator during Dan Campbell’s first year as head coach in 2021.

The Panthers, Chargers, and Commanders have also requested to interview Johnson for their respective head coaching vacancies.

Johnson is currently getting ready for the Lions’ first playoff game at Ford Field, as the team will play the Rams on Sunday night.