Panthers fire General Manager Scott Fitterer

An ugly season in Carolina has cost Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer his job.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” Panthers owner David Tepper said. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”

Fitterer, who was hired in 2021, made the decision last year to trade up to the No. 1 pick in the draft and take quarterback Bryce Young. That decision isn’t looking great right now, given how much the Panthers gave up and how much better No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud has looked than Young, although it’s still possible that Young could develop into the Panthers’ franchise quarterback.

The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich during the season, so Tepper is starting from scratch in his football operation, looking for a new head coach and a new general manager to rebuild a team that has plenty of roster holes and doesn’t have a first-round draft pick.