Chargers announce interview with interim G.M. JoJo Wooden for full-time job

The Chargers named JoJo Wooden their interim General Manager when they fired Tom Telesco during the regular season and he has now met with the team about taking the job on a full-time basis.

The team announced that Wooden completed an interview for the position on Wednesday. The Chargers have also interviewed interim head coach Giff Smith and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the head coaching job.

Wooden has been the Chargers’ director of player personnel since 2013, so they knew him well before Wednesday’s interview. He spent 16 seasons in the Jets’ scouting and personnel departments before going to work for the Chargers.

A number of other candidates for the G.M. job have been reported, but Wooden’s interview is the first one that the team has announced.