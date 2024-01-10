Titans request to interview Mike Macdonald for head coach

The Titans interview requests continue to roll in for their head coaching vacancy.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tennessee would like to interview Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for the role.

Macdonald is expected to be one of the league’s hot names to become a potential head coach in this cycle after a successful 2023 season with the Ravens. Baltimore finished No. 1 in allowing just 280 points this season and No. 6 in allowing 301.4 yards per game.

Macdonald, 36, has been the Ravens defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He rose from defensive assistant, to defensive backs coach, to linebackers coach between 2015 and 2018. He then went to Michigan to work for John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, in 2021 as defensive coordinator before coming back to the Ravens as DC in 2022.

The Commanders have also requested to meet with Macdonald about their head coaching vacancy.