Bengals OC Brian Callahan schedules interviews with Titans, Chargers

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has started scheduling head coaching interviews.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Callahan will interview with the Titans on Friday and is then slated to interview with the Chargers on Tuesday. The Falcons and Panthers have also requested permission to speak with Callahan.

All interviews with coaches currently employed by other teams must be held virtually until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Callahan has been the Bengals offensive coordinator since joining head coach Zac Taylor’s staff ahead of the 2019 season. He coached for the Raiders, Lions, and Broncos before being hired in Cincinnati and was part of the Super Bowl 50 champions while in Denver.