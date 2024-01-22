Raheem Morris scheduling second interviews with Falcons, Panthers, Commanders and Seahawks

Rams General Manager Les Snead sang defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ praises as a potential head coaching hire last week and there’s no shortage of interest in him around the league.

Sunday brought word that the Seahawks want to bring Morris in for a second interview and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Monday that Morris is scheduling that interview. Schefter reports that Morris is also scheduling second interviews with the Falcons, Panthers, and Commanders as well.

Morris has head coaching experience from his time with the Buccaneers and Falcons and he won a Super Bowl with the Rams two years ago. He also helped put together a defense that helped the Rams get back to the playoffs this year after a down 2022 season.

All four teams are setting up second interviews with other candidates as well, so it’s far from a sure thing that anyone will be taking Snead’s advice and hiring Morris.