Les Snead: Hiring Raheem Morris would give any organization an edge

If Raheem Morris lands a head coaching job, the Rams will have to find someone new to run their defense but that possibility isn’t stopping General Manager Les Snead from giving Morris a strong endorsement for a move.

Snead called Morris “a phenomenal leader” during a Friday press conference and said he has a “superpower” when it comes to being able “to respect everyone, to build a relationship with everyone” around the team. Snead said he thinks those traits would make him a popular person to play and work for if a team does give him his second full-time run as a head coach.

“He’s going to give any organization an edge just how collaborative he is,” Snead said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “It’s going to be an edge that most teams aren’t going to be able to compete with. I know this, he’ll be able to hire an unbelievable staff. Every coach who’s any good, who’s qualified, they’re going to want to work for Raheem. And I’m pretty sure there’ll be a lot of tampering charges because just about every player in the NFL’s going to text him and want to come play for him.”

Morris has interviewed with the Panthers and Commanders and has one scheduled with the Seahawks on Friday. The Falcons and Chargers also requested interviews with him since the end of the regular season.