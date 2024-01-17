Mike Kafka scheduled to interview with Seahawks Friday

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said on Tuesday that the team’s head coaching search is set to get underway on Wednesday and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s meeting with the team is on tap for later this week.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Kafka is scheduled to interview with the team on Friday. The meeting will take place remotely, which was also the case for Kafka’s interview with the Titans for their head coaching vacancy.

Kafka just finished his second season as the offensive coordinator with the Giants and was the team’s offensive play-caller, although there were reports during and after the season that head coach Brian Daboll took a bigger hand in the offensive side of things at points during the season.

The Seahawks are scheduled to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Thursday and they have requested interviews with six other coaches.