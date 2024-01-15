Raiders to interview Leslie Frazier for head coach

The Raiders have not yet conducted an interview for their head coaching vacancy, but the first interview is scheduled.

Las Vegas will interview Leslie Frazier on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Frazier is best known for his tenure as head coach of the Vikings, when he went 21-32-1, and 0-1 in the playoffs. He also has been a defensive coordinator in Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Cincinnati.

The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels during the 2023 season, and Antonio Pierce, who finished the season as interim head coach, is believed to be a strong candidate to get the job on a permanent basis. The Raiders are also thought to be interested in Jim Harbaugh, although there has been no reporting that they have an interview scheduled with him.