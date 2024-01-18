Falcons announce head coach interview with Brian Johnson

The Falcons are reportedly set to interview former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for a second time. But the team is still going through its process of talking to other candidates.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that the club has completed an interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for head coach.

Johnson took over as coordinator in 2023 when Shane Steichen left Philadelphia to become Indianapolis’ head coach. But the Eagles could not replicate their 2022 success, losing six of their last seven games — including Monday’s wild-card matchup with the Buccaneers.

With Johnson as the play-caller, Philadelphia’s offense finished this season ranked No. 7 in points scored and No. 8 in total yards.

Johnson was previously the Eagles quarterbacks coach before his promotion last offseason.