Titans interviewed David Shaw Sunday

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw became the latest candidate to interview for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy on Sunday.

The Titans announced the completion of an interview with Shaw during Sunday night’s divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and the Bills. Shaw is the 10th candidate to interview with the Titans since they fired Mike Vrabel.

Shaw went 96-54 and won three conference titles over 12 seasons at Stanford. He did not coach in 2023 and also has NFL experience as an assistant with the Ravens, Raiders, and Eagles.

Shaw also interviewed with the Chargers last week and he interviewed with the Broncos before Sean Payton was hired as their head coach last year.