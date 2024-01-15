Seahawks request interviews with Raheem Morris, Ejiro Evero, Frank Smith

The Seahawks are taking a look at three more coordinators for their head coach vacancy, including two they’re plenty familiar with from competing in the NFC West.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Seattle has requested interviews with Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. While ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks have requested to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Morris has been with Los Angeles since 2021, helping coach the team to a victory in Super Bowl LVI. This season, he molded a group of young players around star defensive tackle Aaron Donald to get Los Angeles back to the playoffs — including PFT’s defensive rookie of the year Kobie Turner.

Evero was also on the Rams staff that won the Super Bowl to cap the 2021 season before he became Denver’s defensive coordinator in 2022. Evero was with the Rams from 2017-2021 coaching the safeties before being promoted to secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator in his final season with L.A.

Smith has been Miami’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He was previously the Chargers run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021 and served as the Raiders tight ends coach from 2018-2020.

Seattle has also reportedly requested Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for an interview. Quinn was previously Seattle’s DC from 2013-2014 before becoming Atlanta’s head coach in 2015.