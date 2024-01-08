Commanders fire Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera has been fired as head coach of the Washington Commanders.

The widely anticipated move became official this morning.

New Commanders owner Josh Harris wants a fresh start, and Rivera is coming off a highly disappointing season that ended with a 4-13 record, Rivera’s worst in Washington.

The once-proud Washington franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005, and when Harris bought the team from Dan Snyder, fans were optimistic that the franchise’s fortunes might finally turn. Year One with Harris in charge did not go well, but Harris now has a chance to build a team that isn’t made up of holdovers from Snyder’s tenure.

Harris will now get to work on by far the most important decision he’s made so far as owner, finding the right head coach to lead his team back to contention.