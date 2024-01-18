Mike Vrabel meeting with Chargers, Falcons and Seahawks also interested

It appears there’s plenty of interest in former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Vrabel is in Los Angeles to interview with the Chargers on Thursday.

While that’s Vrabel’s first known interview of the coaching cycle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks and Falcons also have interest in meeting with Vrabel about their head coach vacancies.

The Titans fired Vrabel last week after Tennessee finished 6-11 in the 2023 season.

In six years as Titans head coach, Vrabel compiled a 54-45 record with a 2-3 postseason record. Tennessee went to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 after going 9-7 in the regular season. But the club was one-and-done in the 2020 playoffs and 2021 playoffs after going 11-5 and 12-5, respectively. The Titans had claimed the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021 but fell to the Bengals in the divisional round.

The Chargers have interviewed several candidates with previous head coaching experience, including Vrabel, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier. Current Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is set to meet with Los Angeles over the weekend.