Seahawks request interview with Dan Quinn

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s name was one of the first to come up after the Seahawks’ head coaching job opened up last week and he’s now formally on the list of candidates for the position.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks have requested permission to interview Quinn. Quinn was Pete Carroll’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014 and he helped the team to the Super Bowl in each of those seasons.

Quinn also took the Falcons to the Super Bowl as their head coach and he’s been a popular name in head coaching searches this offseason. Quinn is slated for four interviews this week.

The Seahawks would make it five and it remains to be seen what the Cowboys might do on the coaching front after getting pummeled 48-32 by the Packers.